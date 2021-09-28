Richie Faulkner Suffers A Heart Condition During Judas Priest's US Tour; Read

British heavy metal band Judas Priest recently had a packed US tour with their performance in various cities. The band last performed on September 26 at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky. The band's next show was supposed to take place on November 29 at the Mission Ballroom Denver, Colorado. However, the band had to postpone their tour due to Richie Faulkner's degraded health condition.

The band was set to conclude their 50 Heavy Metal Years North America Tour by November with three shows in Canada. They began the tour earlier in September. The tour was also meant for the celebration of their 50-year anniversary. They would begin their Europe tour in 2022.

What happened to Richie Faulkner?

During the Judas Priest's US tour, Richie Faulkner suffered a heart condition due to which the metal band had to postpone their tour. The band issued a statement to update their fans about the lead guitarist. The statement read, "It is with deep regret that we have to postpone the rest of our US Tour – Richie has major medical heart condition issues which have landed him in the hospital where he is being treated – in the meantime, we are all sending love to our Falcon to wish him a speedy recovery...". The band has not unveiled the new dates of their shows as they are waiting for Richie's health update. They further wrote, "As soon as we have any updates from his doctors on when we can reschedule the dates we will, of course, announce them - tickets will be valid". The guitarist's fans wished him a speedy recovery in the comment section. They also revealed how they were looking forward to the upcoming shows.

Judas Priest's 50 Heavy metal Years Tour is the celebration of the heavy metal band's 50th anniversary. The band performed songs from their last studio album Firepower from 2018. The album went No. 1 on Billboard's top hard rock album chart and stood at number 5 on Billboard 200. The Sony Legacy is also set to release the Judas Priest 50 heavy metal yeards of music limited-edition box set. The set includes a remastered version of that band's live and official studio album, collectible items, new artwork, and a photo book.

Image: Instagram/@judaspriest