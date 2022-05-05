Last Updated:

Ricky Kej Celebrates Grammy Win With Karnataka CM & Health Minister, Feels 'Very Grateful'

On Thursday, May 5, Ricky Kej took to Instagram to share glimpses of the event, where he can be seen standing alongside the Karnatak CM Bommai on the stage.

A massive moment of pride came in for India when musician Ricky Kej bagged his second Grammy Award at the 64th edition of the Recording Academy Awards. The ceremony was held at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022, and was streamed by the CBS Television Network. Now, almost a month after the event, the Indian musician celebrated his big win with the honourable Chief Minister and Health Minister of Karnataka in a music event that was organised by Lahari Music.

Ricky Kej celebrates Grammy win with the Chief Minister of Karnataka

Apart from the state CM, Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K and Kannada superstars Dr Shiva Rajkumar and Ravichandran were among the prominent dignitaries who attended the event. In the photos shared by CM, he shares the grand stage with all the prominent personalities as he smiles for the cameras. In addition to this, in one of the pictures, the Karnataka CM also appears to be lauding Kej for his humungous achievement.

While sharing the photos of the event, Ricky Kej articulated, "Very grateful to Lahari Music for organizing a beautiful evening with our Hon'ble Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai.. to celebrate our Grammy Award win. Joining us were Health Minister of Karnataka Dr Sudhakar K, and Kannada superstars Dr Shiva Rajkumar and Ravichandran and many more".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This comes just days after Ricky Kej met Union Minister Smriti Irani. Taking to Instagram, the musician shared a smiling photo alongside the actor-turned-politician as he held his Grammy trophy in his hand. In the caption of the post, Kej wrote, "Fantastic meeting with Hon'ble Minister of Women and Child Development of India - @smritiiraniofficial. Shared our views on music, advocacy and my role with UNICEF India. Look forward to collaborating on her wonderful work." Take a look.

Ricky Kej bags Grammy

He bagged the accolade alongside Stewart Copeland for ‘Devine Tides’ in the Best New Age Album category. While sharing the big news with his followers on Twitter, Ricky stated, “Won the Grammy Award today for our album Divine Tides. Filled with gratitude and love this living-legend standing with me – @copelandmusic. My 2nd Grammy and Stewart’s 6th. Thank you to everyone who ever collaborated, hired, or listened to my music. I exist because of you".

