Ricky Kej Got A Dentist Degree Before Pursuing Music, India's Grammy Winner Reveals Why

Grammy Award-winning India's Ricky Kej recently revealed how he had to make a deal with his parents and get a dentist's degree to pursue music.

Indian musician Ricky Kej made the entire country proud as he won the Grammy Award with Stewart Copeland for their album Divine Tides. Post his second Grammy win, the musician has been flooded with congratulatory messages. While the entire music and film fraternity sent him their warm wishes, Ricky Kej also received words of appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As Kej is currently trying to process his win, he recently revealed how he had to make a deal with his parents to pursue music. 

Ricky Kej was born in North Carolina, USA, and moved to Bengaluru at the age of eight. He had a keen interest in music since an early age and was always fascinated with it. In a recent interview with PTI, Kej revealed how it was not easy for him to directly pursue music as his parents were furious at his decision. As a result, he had to make a deal with his parents and got a degree in dental surgery.

He said, "My parents were furious that I wanted to be a musician, I made a deal with them that I would finish my degree in dental surgery, and they wouldn't question my life choices. I finished the five year degree and decided to not practise it for a single day."

Ricky Kej on winning his second Grammy Award

Ricky Kej bagged the award in the Best New Album category at Grammy Awards 2022. The musician greeted the audience with a Namaste as he began his award acceptance speech. During his chat with PTI, the musician mentioned how it was his unattainable dream to bring the prestigious award home.

He said, "I won my first Grammy at the age of 33, I am 40 now. The Grammys always felt like an unattainable dream, I wouldn't even think about it. It felt like it was not possible, me being a person from India, living in India, making niche music in the country. I didn't even give it a second thought, because it was just impossible. Then, when I won, I thought what is my goal now? I never had any long term plans. Today, when I have won my second, it feels surreal, it is yet to sink in."

