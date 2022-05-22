Ricky Kej Posts Video Of 'pathetic Immigration State' At Bengaluru Airport; Sparks Debate

Back from Cannes Film Festival, Indian music composer Ricky Kej bore witness to the chaos that prevailed at the immigration unit of the Bengaluru International Airport on Sunday. Taking to the microblogging site, Twitter, at 3:37 a.m, the two-time Grammy-winner, shared a video highlighting the 'pathetic' state of affairs. The musician claimed that he had been standing for over an hour, with more than 1000 people in the queue. The environmentalist further claimed that all counters were not operational, and the staff looked 'clueless'. "Why have so many flights, when there is no capacity?" he asked, tagging the Bengaluru international airport.

'How will we build brand India?'

Kej cast apprehensions on how the 'Brand India' will be built if this is the type of welcome that everyone gets at the airports. "The first impression of India for foreign travellers," the Indian composer said, moving on to list the number of steps to India via Bengaluru- comprising, 1) Air Suvidha check 2) Immigration 3) Check if immigration stamp is accurate (Not joking, this is another line) 4) Baggage screening -Customs 5) Collecting bags 6) Customs may do the additional screening. "STEPS can be reduced!" he said in the tweet.

'Operation Team looking into it on priority'

After the environmentalist put up the tweet, the Bengaluru International Airport quickly responded. In the response on the Twitter handle, the Airport said, "Hello, thank you for writing to us. Your feedback has been highlighted to our operations team to look into on priority."

Meanwhile, the netizens too came forward to share their experiences. While some disagreed with the musician and detailed their own good time at the other airport, others agreed and called for amendments. Here are a few reactions:

