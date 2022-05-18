Cannes 2022 is surely a special one for India as it is the first time that the country has been designated as the Country of Honour. The red carpet of the film festival saw several personalities of the film fraternity, including Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai, Nawazuddi Siddiqui, R Madhavan, AR Rahman and more, led by I&B Minister Anurag Thakur. Two times Grammy Award-winning musician Ricky Kej also graced the red carpet of the event. He not only turned heads with his style but, also set an example of repeating outfits at global events for the environment.

The award-winning musician was not only invited to represent the country but, also for a special performance on the Opening Night of the film festival. The musician repeated the outfit that he sported at Grammy Awards 2022 and sent out the message, "Fashion Can Be Trendy Twice."

Ricky Kej promotes "ReWear4Earth"

Taking to his Instagram handle, the musician shared a collage of his pictures from both the mega-events and penned a message for his followers. He began a new hashtag "ReWear4Earth" and asked fans to reuse their outfits. He wrote, "ReWear your outfits for different occasions and do your part in reducing damage dealt to the Earth." He further mentioned how he wore the same outfit at two global events and wrote, "This year, I was on 2 of the biggest stages in the world - the Grammy Awards & Cannes Film Festival and chose to wear the same outfit."

He further mentioned the impact of fast fashion on the environment. The musician wrote, "Fast fashion isn’t always fashionable. Especially when we consider it's impact on our planet (The fashion industry is one of the most polluting on the planet) The use of toxic textile dyes, cheap materials and massive use of water & translates to environmental pollution. For decades, repeating an outfit for galas and events would be considered a fashion blunder - encouraging people to switch up outfits for every event, making clothes 'Single Use'." "Its time to change that narrative. Its time we consider our planet in this equation. Fashion Can Be Trendy Twice," he further added. The musician, at last, asked his fans to do the same and share their pictures using the new hashtag.

Image: Instagram/@rickykej