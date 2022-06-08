Last Updated:

Ricky Kej Receives Grammy Medallion After It Was Stuck At Bengaluru Customs For 2 Months

Ricky Kej's Grammy Medallion was stuck at the Bengaluru customs for two months. The singer recently shared an update on the same in his latest post.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
ricky kej

Image: Instagram/@rickykej


Two-times Grammy award-winning artiste Ricky Kej finally received his Recording Academy medallion after it was stuck at the Bengaluru customs for two months. The 40-year-old received his second Grammy award in the Best New Age Album category with Stewart Copeland for their album Divine Tides. 

The musician was lauded by notable personalities of different fraternities and he also received acclaim from India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, his medallion got stuck at the customs which led him to resort to Twitter to appeal to the authorities to take notice of the issue. 

Ricky Kej receives his Grammy Medallion

Taking to his social media handles on June 8, 2022, Ricky Kej shared a picture of the Grammy medallion made by Tiffany & Co which is received by all the nominees of the prestigious award. ''Finally received my Grammy Medallion after 2 months. The Grammy gives this to all Nominees before the ceremony (It is made by Tiffany's!!) Since I later won at the ceremony, I was also awarded a Trophy.,'' he wrote in the caption. 

READ | Ricky Kej re-wears Grammys outfit at Cannes 2022; says 'Fashion can be trendy twice'

Kej gave credit to the Customs Officials for taking his matter into consideration and helping resolve the issue as quickly as possible. Kej further wrote, ''My heartfelt gratitude to the Customs Officials in India for solving this issue caused by the Fedex. Fedex received the medallion, did not bother to file necessary paperwork and were un-resposive.''

READ | Cannes 2022: Ricky Kej grateful to govt for choosing him despite non-'mainstream' image

''I had no other choice but to contact the Customs officials directly, and they went over and above their duty and solved the issue within 24 hours,'' Kej concluded. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ricky Kej (@rickykej)

On June 7, Ricky Kej took to his Twitter handle to appeal to Customs India to help him receive his Grammy Medallion which was stuck at the Bengaluru customs for two months. ''Request urgent hel@ChennaiCustoms @mumbaicus1 @CommrBlrCityCus @Customs_India. I recently won a Grammy Award, my medallion is stuck in Customs Bengaluru for over 2 months. @FedEx @FedExHelp @FedExIndia is nonresponsive and not helpful. Could you please help me get my medal?'', the musician tweeted. In a follow-up tweet, the musician informed the fans that the 'swift intervention' of Customs India has resolved his issue.

READ | Ricky Kej posts video of 'pathetic immigration state' at Bengaluru Airport; sparks debate

 Image: Instagram/@rickykej

READ | Ricky Kej's Grammy medal stuck in Bengaluru customs for 2 months, Tweet gets quick fix

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: ricky kej, Customs, FedEx
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND