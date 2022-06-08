Ricky Kej Receives Grammy Medallion After It Was Stuck At Bengaluru Customs For 2 Months

Two-times Grammy award-winning artiste Ricky Kej finally received his Recording Academy medallion after it was stuck at the Bengaluru customs for two months. The 40-year-old received his second Grammy award in the Best New Age Album category with Stewart Copeland for their album Divine Tides.

The musician was lauded by notable personalities of different fraternities and he also received acclaim from India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, his medallion got stuck at the customs which led him to resort to Twitter to appeal to the authorities to take notice of the issue.

Ricky Kej receives his Grammy Medallion

Taking to his social media handles on June 8, 2022, Ricky Kej shared a picture of the Grammy medallion made by Tiffany & Co which is received by all the nominees of the prestigious award. ''Finally received my Grammy Medallion after 2 months. The Grammy gives this to all Nominees before the ceremony (It is made by Tiffany's!!) Since I later won at the ceremony, I was also awarded a Trophy.,'' he wrote in the caption.

Kej gave credit to the Customs Officials for taking his matter into consideration and helping resolve the issue as quickly as possible. Kej further wrote, ''My heartfelt gratitude to the Customs Officials in India for solving this issue caused by the Fedex. Fedex received the medallion, did not bother to file necessary paperwork and were un-resposive.''

''I had no other choice but to contact the Customs officials directly, and they went over and above their duty and solved the issue within 24 hours,'' Kej concluded.

On June 7, Ricky Kej took to his Twitter handle to appeal to Customs India to help him receive his Grammy Medallion which was stuck at the Bengaluru customs for two months. ''Request urgent hel@ChennaiCustoms @mumbaicus1 @CommrBlrCityCus @Customs_India. I recently won a Grammy Award, my medallion is stuck in Customs Bengaluru for over 2 months. @FedEx @FedExHelp @FedExIndia is nonresponsive and not helpful. Could you please help me get my medal?'', the musician tweeted. In a follow-up tweet, the musician informed the fans that the 'swift intervention' of Customs India has resolved his issue.

Good news: Thanks to the quick, swift intervention by the Customs of India, my Medallion has cleared customs and will be delivered tomorrow. Just got a call from Fedex. This would not be possible without the Customs officials going over & above their duty to ensure this is done. — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) June 7, 2022

Image: Instagram/@rickykej