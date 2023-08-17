Ricky Kej Reveals How A Conversation With PM Modi About The Environment Shaped His Career

Renowned three-time Grammy award-winning musician Ricky Kej recently sang the Indian National Anthem along with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. This was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The musician is now in the limelight again. In an interview with ANI, he recalled one of the most important moments of his life. Kej shared that he will truly cherish meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and described the experience as "truly life-changing".

3 things you need to know

Ricky Kej performed the Indian National Anthem on the occasion of India’s 77th Independence Day.

The performance featured 100 members from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO).

Ricky reveals how meeting with PM Modi changed his life

Ricky Kej opened up about his dual identities as an environmentalist and a musician. He shared that his music often deals with environment-related themes. He said that his life took a new direction in 2015. This happened because of two significant events - winning a Grammy award and a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Recalling his meeting with the Prime Minister, Kej shared that their conversation mainly revolved around environmental concerns. He said that PM Modi, who was then preparing for the climate change conference COP 21, discussed his plans of launching the Solar Alliance and addressing climate justice on a global platform. He said that his conversation left a profound impact on him.

(Ricky Kej thanked PM Modi for a life-changing experience | Image: X)

"He told me, ‘You feel so strongly about the environment so why don’t you just dedicate your life and your art solely to the purpose of environmental consciousness and positive social impact?’ And then I left his office thinking that this is exactly what I am going to do," he said.

"The leader of the country is giving you advice then obviously you’ve to take it very seriously and I took it very seriously. That was my life-changing experience," he added.

Ricky Kej says PM Modi encouraged him to make music

Ricky Kej shared that PM Modi encouraged him to channel his passion for the environment into his music. He suggested that Kej dedicate his life and artistic creations to the cause of ensuring environmental consciousness. This isn't the first time when the musician opened up about PM Modi. He had previously spoken about how the Prime Minister had been supportive of his music, particularly after he won his third Grammy award.