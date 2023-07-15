Ricky Kej Shares Photo With PM Modi From Banquet Dinner In France, Pens Note

Three-time Grammy-award-winning musician Ricky Kej attended a banquet dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron in honor of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event was held at the Louvre Museum in France. Kej expressed his admiration for PM Modi and President Macron on social media.

PM Modi was on a two-day visit to France.

During his two-day visit, PM Modi met with French National Assembly President Yael Braun-Pivet and other leaders of the National Assembly.

Ricky Kej praises PM Narendra Modi

Ricky Kej took to Twitter to share his experience of attending the banquet dinner. He posted two selfies. One of the selfie featured a picture of himself at the dining table with both PM Narendra Modi and President Macron. He praised the Prime Minister and claimed that the politician has made all the Indians proud. Kej also highlighted the historical significance of the event, mentioning that the last leader hosted at the Louvre was Queen Elizabeth II in 1957. The photo featured his selfie with PM Modi.

The tweet read, "Wow! Our Hon'ble Prime minister @narendramodi ji, you constantly make all us Indians proud!

Attended the official dinner in honor of PM Modiji at the @MuseeLouvre hosted by the suave & gracious President of France

@EmmanuelMacron. The last leader hosted at the Lovre was Queen Elizabeth II in 1957!! A huge honor to be seated with the 2 world leaders and dine with them. The world is indeed in great hands. Bright future ahead."

What PM Modi said during banquet speech?

During the banquet dinner, PM Narendra Modi delivered a speech where he spoke about the deepening friendship between France and India over the past 25 years. He praised the personal efforts of President Macron and stated that their ties were progressing in every direction.

PM Modi also mentioned the preparation of a roadmap for the next 25 years and highlighted the contribution of the partnership to global peace, security, and welfare. He also raised a toast to the strong bilateral relationship between India and France at the banquet dinner. He extended his congratulations to the people of France on Bastille Day (the French National Day) and expressed his happiness and pride in celebrating the occasion with them.

