Ricky Kej's Grammy Medal Stuck In Bengaluru Customs For 2 Months, Tweet Gets Quick Fix

Grammy Awards 2022 came out to be a memorable event for India as the country's musician Ricky Kej won his second award. Ricky Kej received the award in the Best New Age Album category with Stewart Copeland for their album Divine Tides at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. The musician was praised for his big win by the entire country and also received best wishes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While it has been over two months since Ricky Kej won the award, he has did not receive his medallion from the Grammys as it is stuck in Customs Bengaluru. To seek help for the same, the musician recently appealed to Customs department and received a quick response.

Taking to his Twitter handle, two times Grammy Award-winning musician Ricky Kej recently revealed that his medallion is still stuck in Customs Bengaluru. The musician tagged Chennai Customs, Mumbai Customs and Customs India as he urged them to help him get his medallion. He wrote, "Request urgent help @ChennaiCustoms @mumbaicus1 @CommrBlrCityCus @Customs_India. I recently won a Grammy Award, my medallion is stuck in Customs Bengaluru for over 2 month." "@FedEx @FedExHelp @FedExIndia is nonresponsive and not helpful. Could you please help me get my medal?" the musician added.

Ricky Kej receives a quick response from Customs Department

The musician recently gave an update to his fans and revealed how Customs Department quickly responded to his complaint and cleared his medallion. He also revealed that he will receive the medallion on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. The musician wrote, "Good news: Thanks to the quick, swift intervention by the Customs of India, my Medallion has cleared customs and will be delivered tomorrow. Just got a call from Fedex. This would not be possible without the Customs officials going over & above their duty to ensure this is done."

He also urged his fans not to blame Customs for the delays and mentioned how they may not be aware of what the product is. He wrote, "Would sincerely request everyone not to blame Customs for this. They may not be aware what the product is.. or what it's purpose is. They are probably following procedure." "The motive of this tweet was to let them know of the package, and hopefully they will release it to me," he added.

Image: AP