Ricky Martin delivered a power-packed performance at the Hollywood Bowl, marking his first public appearance following the withdrawal of his nephew's harassment and incest claims. The singer claimed victory in the court case, and also addressed fans in a video talking about his ordeal and pain.

Days after the legal soup, the Livin' La Vida Loca hitmaker took to the stage in front of a packed crowd, glimpses from which have made rounds on social media. Martin could be seen telling the crowd to have a 'good time' and forget all their issues. Following his act, the 50-year-old also received a standing ovation from the audience.

Ricky Martin performs for the first time following incest case dismissal

According to Page Six, the singer asked the crowd "Are you really having a good time" before opening his act with the LA Philharmonic Orchestra. He continued, "All I want is for you to forget all your issues tonight and just focus on love and light and let’s just have a good time. Are you ready Los Angeles to have a good time?” He commenced his show without shedding any details on his controversial legal case. Take a look.

Ricky Martin having a damn good night for evident reasons. As he should. This is the energy we all deserve. 💪🏽🎉🎤🎶🕺 pic.twitter.com/BhVFBDcmkB — Vintage Los Angeles (@alisonmartino) July 23, 2022

Ricky Martin's court case

Ricky's 21-year-old nephew alleged that he and the singer 'were in a seven-month relationship', adding that the latter stalked him after they broke up. The musician was also slapped with a restraining order. Earlier this week, his nephew withdrew the claims against his celebrity uncle, resulting in the dismissal of the case.

Breaking his silence on the controversy, Martin released a video message where he mentioned, "Thank God [these] claims were proven to be false, but I'm going to tell you the truth. It has been so painful. It has been devastating for me, my family, for my friends. I don't wish this upon anybody."

Calling out the person who accused him, the Puerton Rican artiste added, "To the person that was claiming this nonsense, I wish him the best. And I wish he finds the help so he can start a new life filled with love and truth and joy and he doesn't hurt anybody else. Now, my priority is to heal. And how do I heal? With music. I cannot wait to be back on stage."