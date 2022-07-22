Ricky Martin Releases First Public Statement After Winning Case Against Nephew

As Ricky Martin found himself in legal trouble after his nephew alleged that the duo shared a sexual relationship and also accused the singer of harassment and stalking, he attended a hearing in court on Thursday and saw a major victory as the judge dismissed the temporary restraining order after his nephew withdrew his claims. The restraining order came into effect last week after the youngster's serious claims. As everyone was recently awaiting Ricky Martin’s statement after emerging as a winner in the case, the singer issued a statement through a video clip of himself.

Ricky Martin issues an official statement after the verdict

According to TMZ, Ricky Martin recently addressed his fans through a video clip of himself in which he was seen talking about the case while clarifying his side of the story. Stating further, he revealed that he wasn't allowed to defend himself for two weeks because he was following a procedure where the law obligated him not to talk until he was in front of a judge. Healing a sigh of relief, Ricky Martin thanked God that the claims against him were proven false and added how painful it had been.

He said, "I'm in front of the cameras today because I really need to talk in order for me to start my healing process. For two weeks, I was not allowed to defend myself because I was following a procedure where the law obligated me not to talk until I was in front of a judge. Thank God [these] claims were proven to be false, but I'm going to tell you the truth. It has been so painful. It has been devastating for me, my family, for my friends. I don't wish this upon anybody."

Furthermore, Martin even addressed the person who accused him and stated that he wished the best to him and hoped he found help so that he could start a new life filled with love, truth and joy. He added, “To the person that was claiming this nonsense, I wish him the best. And I wish he finds the help so he can start a new life filled with love and truth and joy and he doesn't hurt anybody else. Now, my priority is to heal. And how do I heal? With music. I cannot wait to be back on stage. I cannot wait to be back in front of the cameras, and entertain, which is what I do best.”

Image: AP