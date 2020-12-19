Ricky Martin Shares Adorable Picture Of His Youngest Son 'Baby Renn'; Take A Look

Singer-songwriter Ricky Martin took to Instagram on Friday, December 18, 2020, to share an adorable picture of his youngest son, Renn Martin-Yosef which is truly unmissable. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet note as he went on to describe the picture.

In the monochrome picture, Ricky Martin can be seen holding his youngest son Renn Martin-Yosef in his arms and is seen giving an adorable pose for the camera. Baby Renn can be seen wearing a polo t-shirt and pant along with a pair of shoes. Along with the picture, Ricky Martin also captioned the picture as, “Mi #babyRenn”. Take a look at the picture below.

Also read | Meenakshi Seshadri Rejoices As 'Hero' Clocks In 37 Successful Years Of Its Release

As soon as the singer shared the post online, fans could not stop gushing over how adorable the baby looks. The post went on to receive likes and several comments from fans. Some of the users went on to comment praising on how sweet the baby looks, while some went on to share many happy emojis. One of the users wrote, “My God! He looks like an angel”. While the other one wrote, “Goshh. This is just a treat to my eyes”. Apart from fans, many celebs also left sweet comments o the post. Take a look at some of the comments below.

Also read | Ricky Martin Supports Unsung Heroes Trying To Save People From COVID-19 Pandemic

About the Renn

Not much has been revealed by the duo about their latest child. However, Ricky revealed that he and Jwan had been expecting a fourth child at the National Dinner of the Human Rights Campaign on September 28, 2019. Ricky gushed over his entire family before sharing, "By the way, I have to announce that we are pregnant".

Ricky and Jwan, a Syrian-Swedish painter, have had a relationship since 2016. They met via Instagram and later married in 2018. Previously, Matteo and Valentino were born to Ricky Martin in 2008 through a surrogate mother. It was followed by Lucia on New Year's Eve. Before welcoming Lucia, Ricky Martin said he needed 'four more pairs of twins.' He shared that he would love to have a big family and many more children.'

Also read | Ricky Martin Finds Inspiration In Puerto Rico Protests

Also read | Ricky Martin Announces He’s Expecting Fourth Child With Jwan Yosef

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.