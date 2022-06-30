Ricky Martin Sued For Over $3 Million By Ex-manager For Alleged Breach Of Contract

Ricky Martin has been caught in a legal soup after the singer's former manager sued him for over USD 3 million dollars in 'unpaid commissions'. According to Variety, Ricky's ex-manager Rebecca Drucker filed the complaint in LA Central District Court, mentioning how she guided him through his several successful professional endeavours. Drucker added that Martin owes her 'substantial commissions' after making millions of dollars with her help.

The complaint mentions how Drucker guided Martin through "recording contracts, touring and sponsorship deals, and other professional endeavours," and cited his North American tour with Enrique Iglesias. The Maria hitmaker was managed by Drucker for two different periods- one from 2014-2018 and then from 2020-2022, with Drucker also iterating that the singer's personal and professional lives were in 'absolute turmoil'.

The 15-page long allegations also talk about a September 2020 incident, when Martin was slapped with a 'potentially career-ending claim, however, with Rebecca Drucker's guidance, he was able to come out of it 'unscathed'. The legal documents have outlined a "forced" termination of their business relationship wherein Drucker was made to resign in April 2022. The forceful resignation happened as Martin 'regularly manipulated and lied to her.'

She further iterated that the singer has 'threatened' her to keep silent with a non-disclosure agreement, which she has refused. Drucker has demanded that the jury start a trial on all the issues.

Meanwhile, Martin is gearing up for the release of a new EP titled Play, which comes as a sequel to 2020’s Pausa. He will also be starring in the forthcoming Apple TV+ series Mrs American Pie, which has been helmed by Tate Taylor while Abe Sylvia has penned the script. The comedy also stars Carol Burnett, Kristen Wiig, Josh Lucas, Allison Janney and Leslie Bibb in pivotal roles.

