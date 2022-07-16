Ricky Martin's Lawyer Denies Incest Claims, Reveals Star 'not' In Relationship With Nephew

Actor-singer Ricky Martin who recently landed into a legal soup has denied any sort of 'sexual and romantic' relationship with his nephew. The Puerto Rican superstar has been facing allegations of domestic abuse from a younger family member in his native town. However, the lawyer fighting for the actor has denied all claims of 'incest.'

According to Deadline, the attorney representing the star said that “Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges." He further added that “Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be– involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew,” the Hollywood heavyweight litigator added. “The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting.”

Ricky Martin's lawyer denies incest allegations

On July 3, Martin was issued a temporary restraining order with further claims of violence and more in the fallout of a supposed seven-month intimate affair with the 21-year nephew.

The International media outlet stated that a hearing in the case has been scheduled for July 21 in Puerto Rico on the claims. Apart from denying the allegations, attorney Singer also hoped that the man claiming to be the victim, get immediate medical help for his illness and also wished that the case gets dismissed soon. "We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts," the lawyer added.

These allegations of incest come after Martin gets sued by her former manager for over USD 3 million dollars in 'unpaid commissions'. According to Variety, Ricky's ex-manager Rebecca Drucker filed the complaint in LA Central District Court, mentioning how she guided him through his several successful professional endeavours. The complaint mentions how Drucker guided Martin through "recording contracts, touring and sponsorship deals, and other professional endeavours," and cited his North American tour with Enrique Iglesias.

Earlier, the representative handling the star had denied the allegations while speaking to People and said, "The allegations against Ricky Martin that led to a protection order are completely false and fabricated." “We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated," the rep added.

IMAGE: Instagram/ricky_martin