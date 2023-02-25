Rihanna, A$AP Rocky To Marry In Barbados? Here's What We Know

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are said to be planning to get married soon. The couple shares a nine-month-old baby boy and the We Found Love singer is currently pregnant with her second child. As per the international tabloid Mirror, Rihanna and Rocky are eager to take the next step in their relationship. They might get married in this year. The couple has been together since 2020.

Rihanna puts new music on hold

While the news of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's decision to get married may excite the fans, it will put her plans to release new music on hold for a while. Fans have been eagerly waiting for her ninth ablum to release. Despite teasing new music time and again, Rihanna may not have anything for her listeners for some more time now since she is fully focussed on her family at the moment.

Rihanna planning a low key wedding

As per the reports, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's wedding will be a 'low key' affair. They might say 'I Do' before the birth of their second child. She is planning something 'low key' as the source revealed she could be "eloping in secret, or having something low-key in Los Angeles now, followed by a big celebration bash next year."

This may be followed up with a 'super glam' wedding ceremony in Barbados. The source added, "She wants it to be in Barbados, a super glam event, but she also wants to be able to run around barefoot. Guests who attend can expect to dine on delicious island food while listening to live music."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky recently featured on the cover of an international magazine and revealed their son's face to the world for the first time.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's second child is due later this year.