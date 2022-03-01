Rihanna Aces Maternity Fashion In Peachy Leather Dress In Paris With ASAP Rocky; See Pics

It was in the month of January when the pregnancy news of global icon Rihanna took the internet by storm. The Diamonds singer debuted with her baby bump alongside rapper ASAP Rocky in the New York City, thus confirming that the singer and fashion mogul is expecting her first child. Now, recently she made a public appearance once again as she attended the Off-White Fall 2022 fashion show with her rapper boyfriend.

While doing so, the Umbrella songstress took her maternity fashion a notch higher in a chic dress. Continue reading to know more about her latest style statement.

Rihanna slays in peachy dress

On Monday, the musician opted for a peachy leather dress which was paired with an elongated jacket. Flaunting her baby bump, the Anti fame accessorised her look with a slew of statement jewellery. With strappy knee-high heels, she walked hand-in-hand with ASAP Rocky. Speaking of the rapper, he complimented girlfriend Rihanna's look in an all-black leather attire. Take a look at the photos below:

The rumours of the two dating swirled ever since Rihanna and Rocky collaborated for the fashion mogul's makeup brand Fenti Skin. Later it was the rapper who confirmed their relationship in an interaction with GQ. He referred to Rihanna as the ‘love of his life’ and ‘my lady’ thereby sending social media abuzz. During the interview, Rocky said that Rihanna is "the one" for him. He added that he feels better after finding a perfect match for himself. Rocky concluded stating that Rihanna amounts to 'the perfect one in a sea of million people'.

Rihanna's dating history

After the heinous Chris Brown violence incident, Rihanna had an on-and-off relationship with Drake between 2009 and 2016. Amidst this, Rihanna reportedly rekindled her relationship with Brown and eventually broke up. Then, Drake and Rihanna became one of the most talked-about couples in the music industry as they delivered hit numbers like Work together. However, her romance with Drake also eventually came to an end. Soon after, she began dating Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel. The couple split in 2020. It was in the month of May 2021, when ASAP Rocky made his relationship official with her.

