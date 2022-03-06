Rihanna Amps Up Her Maternity Fashion Game In Knee-high Uggs At Paris Fashion Week; See

Trust Rihanna to alert us that uggs can never go out of style. While it is an unusual pick but the footwear is found often in the Umbrella songstress' wardrobe. The 34-year-old who was recently spotted at the Paris Fashion Week also took to Instagram to flaunt her maternity fashion game. Needless to say, fans are loving her latest style statement.

Rihanna aces in knee-high uggs

Ever since the Diamonds singer has made her pregnancy official, she's been using every opportunity to take her maternity fashion a notch higher. On Sunday, March 6, Rihanna took to Instagram to share a series of photos in which the global icon can be seen flaunting her baby bump in style. Donning a comfy white hoodie, the singer topped her spotless clothing with a brown elongated jacket. However, what stole the show was her knee-high uggs. While sharing the photos online, Rihanna wrote, "I can’t stand me". Check out the post below:

As soon as the pictures surfaced online, it took social media by storm. While one user said, "Omg it looks like we’re not getting any breaks, just go off then ! Everyday!!!," another wrote, "the fit fits you." Red hearts and fire emojis haven't stopped flooding the comment section of the post yet. Check out the reactions below:

It was in the month of January when the pregnancy news of global icon Rihanna spread like wildfire on the internet. The Diamonds singer debuted with her baby bump alongside rapper ASAP Rocky in New York City, thus confirming that the singer and fashion mogul is expecting her first child.

The rumours of the two dating swirled ever since Rihanna and Rocky collaborated for the fashion mogul's makeup brand Fenti Skin. Later it was the rapper who confirmed their relationship in interaction with GQ. He referred to Rihanna as the ‘love of his life’ and ‘my lady’ thereby sending social media abuzz. During the interview, Rocky said that Rihanna is "the one" for him. He added that he feels better after finding a perfect match for himself. ASAP Rocky concluded by stating that Rihanna amounts to 'the perfect one in a sea of million people'.

Image: Instagram/@badgalriri