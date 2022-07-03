Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Mark First Public Appearance In London Post Welcoming Baby Boy

American rapper ASAP Rocky and Barbadian singer Rihanna are one of the most adored couples in the industry. The much-loved pair are currently reaping the joys of parenthood as they welcomed their first child earlier in May.

Ever since the couple welcomed their first child they are leaving no stone unturned in embracing each and every moment with the little one. However, recently the new mom made her first public appearance with A$AP Rocky at London's Wireless festival.

Rihanna makes her first appearance post her baby's birth

Rihanna recently visited the Wireless festival in London to support her beau A$AP Rocky who was among the performers. Glimpses of Rihanna's latest outing are doing rounds on the internet with several fan pages uploading it on their social media handle. In the picture, the 34 years singer was spotted donning an all-black look that included a puffer jacket with feathers all around the hoodie and black pants. Rihanna amped up her fashion game with a chunky silver necklace, while she kept her tresses open.

Nothing much…. Just @rihanna vibing at Gopuff delivers Wireless 22 🥰 pic.twitter.com/JrE1hJGTsW — Wireless Festival (@WirelessFest) July 1, 2022

ASAP Rocky opens up on parenting style & his relationship with Rihanna

Earlier in an interview with Dazed, ASAP Rocky spilled beans on his relationship with Rihanna. The 33-year-old singer revealed that the pair happen to look good 'together naturally.' Rocky said-

"I think it's just natural. We happen to look good together naturally. You know, it would take a lot of work to have us forcefully match before we leave the house. Sometimes we match to a T, or we just wear the same clothes. If I buy a shirt that she likes, I expect to get it stolen... but then I gotta steal it back."

ASAP Rocky also opened up about his parenting style and revealed all the characteristics and values that he hopes to pass on to his children. The Praise the Lord singer said, "I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what". Further being asked about what kind of father he wants to be, Rocky said, "I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate. And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents."

Image: Instagram/@badgalriri