Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Spend Their Christmas Vacation Together In Barbados; See Pics

The news of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky dating each other had created quite a stir and excitement among their fans when they first began to surface. However, their relationship has now become serious as the pair have headed to Barbados together for a vacation. Coming as a big move, the couple has spent the Christmas together on this trip, but the occasion seems to be deeper than that. The photos of their vacation have now surfaced on social media; have a look at the couple making the most of their trip.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky take a trip to Barbados

While the celebrity couple haven’t publicly confirmed their relationship yet, they internally seem to have reached a serious point in their relationship. They have flown to Barbados to spend time with each other, which has left their fans even more excited. The couple has reportedly flown to Barbados to spend time with Rihanna’s family, who lives there, according to People. Given the kind of fame and popularity both of the artists carry, their photos from the vacation inevitable started surfacing on the internet.

One of the images shows the couple riding the water on their water bike, with Rihanna driving it and A$AP Rocky seated in the back. Even while wearing a normally casual outfit, Rihanna sported stylish sunglasses while riding the bike. More images show the couple enjoying themselves on a cruise, as well taking an adventurous ride on a raft. The privacy that the couple got during the trip did not stop Rihanna from flaunting her stylish outfits. Even while on vacation, the couple were seen sporting face masks to take precaution against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The couple has remained friends with each other for a long time, which has now converted into a serious relationship. They have even collaborated with each other on different songs, including Rihanna’s Cockiness (Love It), and A$AP Rocky’s Fashion Killa music video. Quite recently, the couple were seen together in the ‘Fenty Skin Campaign’ headed by Rihanna and even did an interview together for GQ. The couple has thus taken their relationship forward with their long holiday in Barbados.

