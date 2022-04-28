Rihanna And Beau ASAP Rocky Reportedly Celebrated 'rave-themed' Baby Shower With Friends

After rapper ASAP Rocky was arrested a couple of days back in LA, several media reports then suggested that singer Rihanna had to cancel her baby shower. According to a HipHollywood report, it has now been revealed that the couple has already hosted a private baby shower which was attended by their close friends.

Recently, post the rapper was released from jail where he was detained by the LAPD in connection with a 2021 shooting incident, the couple was spotted making their public appearance on the streets.

Rihanna, ASAP Rocky host close-knitted baby shower

Now, according to the leading international media outlet, Rihanna's baby shower was a rave-themed bash. According to various media reports, the baby shower party was kept hush-hush and no phone police were followed. The guests were not allowed to record videos or photos at the event.

Reportedly, the rave-themed party had guests wearing neon ensembles. As per various media reports, the bash also had some special party favours for the attendees to remember the special event. As reported by Hip Hollywood, the custom t-shirts from the baby shower event read, "I Went To Rih & Rocky’s Rave Shower And All I Got Was This Amazing Shirt."

Keeping in mind, Rihanna's impeccable style statements, it is reportedly believed that the t-shirt also seemed to feature Rihanna and Rocky's photos from their childhood printed on them. The Umbrella singer is yet to post pictures from the close-knitted baby shower event.

For the unversed, Rihanna is currently in her third trimester and all through her pregnancy has been serving stunning maternity looks. The parents-to-be have also been enjoying each other's company amid the pregnancy and have been spotted going on date nights often. With the Met Gala being just around the corners, the excited fans of the singer are waiting to catch a glimpse of the star if she at all makes a glamorous appearance in her maternity outfit.

Meanwhile, after her boyfriend's arrest, a source close to Rihanna informed ET that the musician has chosen to not stress out and majorly focus on her baby's arrival. The source reportedly claimed ''She wants to be mellow, relaxed and focused 100 per cent on the arrival of her baby -- not stressing out!"

IMAGE: Instagram/ririnavybrasill