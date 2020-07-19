Rihanna, Nicki Minaj And Others Who Rocked Stunning Looks At BET Awards Over The Years

BET Awards is one of the most popular award functions that celebrate various kinds of achievements in entertainment, music and acting performances and sports. However, the award function was held digitally this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic situation.

The year 2020 marked the very first year of celebrating the function virtually. The award function often grabs widespread attention for the artists' performances. Another major highlight of the BET Awards is the looks rocked by various artists. Here are some of the most stunning and alluring looks sported by artists including Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, and others at the BET Awards over the years:

Stunning looks sported at BET Awards over the years

BET Awards 2018 was held in the city of Los Angeles at Microsoft Theater. The award ceremony was hosted by Jamie Foxx and the ceremony has several performers rock the stage. Nicki Minaj was one of the performers at the BET Award 2018 whose performance of Chun- Li, Big Bank garnered widespread attention.

Apart from that, her alluring looks at the show became a talk of the town. The rapper sported several outfits at the award show. One was a leather black dress with red knee-length boots, a silver sleeveless diamond-studded dress, pink glittery dress, and an all-red outfit with thigh-high length boot heels. The rapper was nominated awards for Best Female Hip Hop Artist and Dr Bobby Jones Best Gospel Award. Check out:

NICKI MINAJ

BET AWARDS 2018@NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/OuJUL6Hi1J — EAT OXTAIL LIKE A YARDIE🇯🇲 (@kvmvvni) October 8, 2019

Rihanna has sported various kinds of outfits that have garnered widespread attention. The singer-songwriter is known for her bold choice of outfits. Some of the memorable and alluring looks donned by Rihanna were seen at the BET Awards 2015 and 2019. In the year 2019, Rihanna presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to Mary J. Blige.

The actor sported an all-black leather outfit that received massive attention. In the year 2015, Rihanna was nominated Best Female R&B Pop Artist. Her looks in golden satin blazer and shorts fusion impressed many fans.

Rihanna at the 2015 BET Awards pic.twitter.com/4zOUy4CFH1 — Beautiful People (@LookWhatGodDid) June 29, 2015

#Throwback:@Rihanna stands onstage at the BET Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California on June 23, 2019. 🇺🇸



Credits to Frederick M. Brown/GettyImages. 📸 pic.twitter.com/VNB95ZgGCt — Cardi B México - Fan Account (@CardiBMexico) July 8, 2020

Ciara Wilson, the American singer is known for her songs like So What, Like You, Goodies, Ride, Promise, Body Party and others. Ciara's looks at the 2015 BET Awards made headlines. The singer opted for a beaded long dress that features a plunging neckline and the dress also features a high slit on the front, that showed off her legs. Have a look:

Photos: Ciara & Russell Wilson on the red carpet at the 2015 BET Awards (June 28) #CSquad pic.twitter.com/jyVa4N07lw — CiaraFever.com #BeautyMarks (@CiaraFever) June 29, 2015

Amber Rose who is one of the highly successful models and TV personalities, stole the show at BET Awards 2018. The model opted for a green body-hugging dress and paired it with accessories including earrings, rings, and a pair of golden heels. The look donned by Amber Rose received massive attention:

