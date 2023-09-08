Rihanna, ASAP Rocky's Second Child Named After Rapper's Recent Song?

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky welcomed their second child, a son, in August this year. Though the news has yet to be officially announced by the couple, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have become a family of four. Not much was known about the newborn owing to the low-profile nature of his birth. However, the newly procured birth certificate of Rihanna's second son, has confirmed his name.

3 things you need to know

Rihanna revealed her second pregnancy during her performance at this year's Super Bowl halftime show.

She became the first-ever singer to perform at the Super Bowl while pregnant.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky welcomed their first son, RZA Athleson Myers, in May of 2022.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have named their second son after the rapper's song?

Digital publication The Blast recently procured the official birth certificate of Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's second born. Not only does this officially confirm the child's birth - considering how there has been no official confirmation from the parents yet - but also confirms the name of the newborn. As per the birth certificate, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's second son has been christened Riot Rose Mayers.

(Rihanna revealed her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl half-time show performance this year | Image: X)

ASAP Rocky's recently released song, Riot featuring Pharrell Williams, may have been the inspiration behind their second son's name. It is worth noting that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have named both their sons with the letter 'R', a facet they hold common as well. Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's sons have a mere 15-month age gap between them with the younger son being reportedly born on August 3.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's sons have unique names

While the exact inspiration behind Rihanna's second son's name is not known, it is most likely father ASAP Rocky's latest single. Their first son has been named after rapper and producer RZA, also the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan. Both Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have been long-standing admirers of the rapper and have often been spotted sporting his merchandise.