Rihanna Bares Her Baby Bump As She Steps Out With Beau A$AP Rocky At Milan Fashion Week

Singer-songwriter Rihanna has been slaying the maternity fashion game ever since she announced her pregnancy with rapper A$AP Rocky last month. The beauty mogul was spotted at the ongoing Milan Fashion Week over the weekend with her beau. Rihanna met yet another head-turning fashion statement as she wore a body-hugging sheer black dress that bared her growing baby bump.

Rihanna attended the ongoing Milan Fashion Week on Friday with her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky. The Fenty Beauty mogul wore a sparkly, sheer black body-hugging dress with an oval-shaped cutout just above her growing baby bump. She topped off her extravagant look with a purple fur coat as well as tied-up jewelled heels and a diamond cross necklace that rested above her baby bump.

Rihanna in GUCCI… just WOW pic.twitter.com/8NUgvRS93F — Fenty Cop (@FentyCop) February 25, 2022

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky tonight in Milan pic.twitter.com/TcFHSjYXUl — 𝖌𝖆𝖇𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖑 (@gabgonebad) February 25, 2022

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky announced their pregnancy last month in January as the duo was photographed in New York City. The Diamonds singer donned a long pink jacket that was unbuttoned at the bottom to reveal her growing bump. Her bump was adorned in gold chains with colourful jewels. The couple was spotted walking hand-in-hand as the rapper wore a blue oversized jacket.

Rihanna recently spoke to People magazine about dressing up her baby bump and said, "I like it. I'm enjoying it. I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy ... If I feel a little chubby, it's like, whatever! It's a baby! Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, 'Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.' But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform. You put some clothes on, and it's like, when you look good, you feel good."

Further in the chat, the A Girl Like Me singer revealed how fashion helps in boosting her confidence during pregnancy. The singer revealed at times she feels like resting on the couch all day. But, dressing up and putting on a little makeup makes her want to go out. She further mentioned how a person tends to feel good when they look good and it helps her get up from the couch.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky first sparked dating rumours back in 2020 following Rihanna's split with her billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel after dating for three years. A$AP Rocky collaborated with her for the Fenty Skin campaign and the duo did several interviews together. The couple was also spotted at the Met Gala 2021.

(Image: @placesplusfaces/Instagram)