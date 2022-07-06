Rihanna Becomes US' Youngest Self-made Billionaire Woman With USD 1.4 Billion Net Worth

Pop icon Rihanna has been named the youngest self-made female billionaire in the United States, with her net worth amounting to USD 1.4 billion. The latest statistics come as per the Forbes list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women 2022, which had earlier bestowed the title to makeup mogul Kylie Jenner in 2019. Meanwhile, Kylie is estimated to have a current net worth of $600 million.

Rihanna becomes US' youngest self-made billionaire woman

Rihanna's business ventures include her co-ownership of Fenty Beauty, while also having a 30 percent stake in her Savage x Fenty lingerie line. Rihanna’s entrepreneurial ventures also include Fenty Skin. According to Forbes, the Umbrella hitmaker is also the first billionaire from her native land Barbados. Not just this, but she is also the 'only woman under 40' to be on the 2022 list of US female billionaires.

Rihanna's net worth might just shoot up as she has teased new music in the works after welcoming her first child with ASAP Rocky. In an earlier conversation with Vogue, the singer mentioned, "I'm looking at my next project completely differently from the way I had wanted to put it out before. I think this way suits me better, a lot better." She added, "It's authentic, it'll be fun for me, and it takes a lot of the pressure off."

Meanwhile, Forbes also noted that the 24-year-old Kylie Jenner continues to remain the youngest member on its list of America's richest self-made women. Also on this list is popstar Taylor Swift (with $570 million) as well as Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd ( with $740 million). The 2022 list also marks Kylie's 5th consecutive mention.

Forbes' America’s Richest Self-Made Women 2022 list

The annual list ranks the country’s 100 most financially successful women entrepreneurs, executives, writers, entertainers, and sportspersons among other things. This year's list was topped by Diane Hendricks, the chairperson of the roofing company ABC Supply. Her net worth is estimated to be about USD 12.2 billion. Following her is Epic Systems' founder Judy Faulkner (with USD 6.7 billion) and Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores' Judy Love (with USD 5.2 billion).

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @BADGALRIRI)