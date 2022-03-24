Rihanna Breaks Silence On Engagement Rumours After Being Spotted With Diamond Ring

Popular Singer Rihanna became the talk of the town, when she announced she was pregnant and has been making headlines as she takes maternity fashion up a notch. The singer was recently spotted as she stepped out into the city was a massive diamond ring, sparking engagement rumours with her beau A$AP Rocky. The singer has now opened up about the ring and broken her silence surrounding the pregnancy rumours.

Is Rihanna engaged?

Music icon Rihanna earlier revealed that she was pregnant and several fans and followers poured in wishes for her and A$AP Rocky as they gear up to embark on a new journey as parents. According to recent reports by Hollywood Life, the singer stepped out into the city and was asked about the diamond ring on her finger by onlookers. However, the star did not reveal much and hilariously replied, "This old ring?"

Have a look at the pictures here

Pregnant Rihanna flashes a huge diamond ring on her wedding finger and shows off her burgeoning bump as she shops for baby clothes in LA https://t.co/YMZwgQcvYE pic.twitter.com/Pgdw3KdbXL — Tande (@tanndde) March 21, 2022

A source close to the Umbrella singer also revealed to Hollywood Life that it was only a 'matter of time' before A$AP Rocky proposes. They mentioned that he believes that Rihanna is the 'perfect person' for him and that the duo has spoken about tying the knot and having children. They said to Hollywood Life, "Rocky has a great relationship with Rihanna’s family and it’s only a matter of time before he proposes. Rocky absolutely feels that Rihanna is the perfect person for him, and he can’t imagine his life without her. They have discussed marriage and kids. They know it’s something they both want."

The singer, who is currently in her third trimester recently had a conversation with Elle about the type of mom she will be to her child. She mentioned she was a fan of Real Housewives and mentioned she related to Heather Dubrow and Teresa Giudice. She told the publication that Dubrow is one that allows her children to do what they like, but she believed she could relate more to Giudice. For the unversed, the star made the announcement about her pregnancy after she was spotted flaunting her baby bump on January 31, 2021.

Image: Instagram/@badgalriri