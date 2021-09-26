Rihanna Comments On New Financial Status, Says She Was 'never Congratulated For Money'

Recently, during an interview with The New York Times, singer and businesswoman Rihanna commented on her financial status. She explained that she is still getting used to it. She said that it is hard to accept that is where she is at because she knows where she has come from. She called the process 'tricky.'

Rihanna explained that she feels good to be able to 'inspire young women and boys,' who like her, come from 'humble beginnings,' who come from 'parents who are immigrants or who are immigrants themselves, to be able to do this.' She also echoed similar sentiments at the red carpet of her new Savage X Fenty Beauty Volume 3 show.

She stated, "You know, it was real weird getting congratulations texts from people for money… I never got congratulated for money before. That shit is crazy." Speaking to Extra TV, she added, "I get scared when the pedestal comes into play and people put you up there and keep wanting to put you up there. I wanna feel my feet on the ground because I know it’s not gonna be a fall at all if anything, right?"

In early August this year, Forbes announced that the singer and rapper had become a billionaire with a new worth of over $1.7 billion (Rs 170 crore). Most of her income is derived from her business, with her 50% share of Fenty Beauty that was reportedly valued at over $1.4 billion (Rs 140 crore). Her finances have won her the title of 'wealthiest female musician in the world,' and the second wealthiest female entertainer after Oprah Winfrey. Responding after learning about her updated net worth, the musician gave a three-word answer. She said, "God is good."

Born in Saint Michael and raised in Bridgetown, Rihanna is a Barbadian singer, actor, fashion designer and an entrepreneur. The singer was discovered by American record producer Evan Rogers who invited her to the United States to record demo tapes. Post signing up with Def Jam in the year 2005, Rihanna soon rose to fame with the release of her first two studio albums - Music of the Sun in 2005 and A Girl like Me in 2006. Both the albums were influenced by Caribbean music. Rihanna's songs topped the top ten of the US Billboard 200 chart.

The actor is also the founder of the nonprofit organisation named Clara Lionel Foundation, cosmetics brand- Fenty Beauty, and fashion house named Fenty under LVMH. She is the first black woman to own a luxury brand for LVMH. The singer has also tried her hands in acting and has featured in films like Battleship, Valerian, City of a Thousand Planets, and Ocean’s 8.

Image: AP