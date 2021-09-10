Rihanna Drops Lawsuit Against Father Ronald Fenty Over 'misusing Her Name'; Read Details

Popstar Rihanna has recently dropped a lawsuit against her father Ronald Fenty, who alleged to have been misusing her name for his own benefit, reported BBC. The popstar alleged that Fenty had been misusing her name to benefit his own entertainment company and sued him in 2019 for false advertising and invasion of privacy. Read on to know more.

Rihanna drops a lawsuit against her father

The documents submitted in the court viewed by Complex show that alongside Rihanna's company, Roraj Trade LLC and Combermere Entertainment Properties, she had filed a stipulation of dismissal of the entire lawsuit on September 7, 2021. The lawsuit had named Rihanna's father's company, Fenty Entertainment LLC, which is California-based, as well as Ronald Fenty and Moses Joktan Perkins.

Rihanna had said that Fenty had tried to book her on an overseas tour without permission. The matter was due to come to trial on September 22, however, Rihanna filed to dismiss the case on Tuesday. According to BBC, Rihanna tried to reach an out-of-court settlement with her father and his business partner.

Two years ago, the Love On The Brain singer had filed a legal case saying, "Although Mr Fenty is Rihanna's father, he does not have, and never has had, authority to act on Rihanna's behalf." In court documents, Rihanna's lawyers said, "Mr Fenty and Mr Perkins have used these lies in a fraudulent effort to solicit millions of dollars from unsuspecting third parties in exchange for the false promise that they were authorised to act on Rihanna's behalf."

They claimed that Rihanna's father company, Fenty Entertainment had tried to book a 15-date tour of Latin America worth $15 million, as well as shows in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, without her knowledge. They had alleged that Fenty was trying to profit from the "Fenty" trademark, which the Only Girl singer used for several business ventures that included her multi-million dollar cosmetics brand, Fenty Beauty. The popstar has had a long-strained relationship with her father, who has struggled with alcoholism and drug addiction in the past. None of the parties has officially commented on the termination of the lawsuit.

IMAGE: AP