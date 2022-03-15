Rihanna Is Taking Maternity Looks To The Next Level By Fashioning Baby Bump Accessories

Last Updated: 15th March, 2022 19:40 IST

At the fall 2022 Dior show, Rihanna accessorised her sheer look with a choker set and some long yet chunky chains.

The singer showed off her baby bump in an all-leather outfit. The two-piece set has been paired with thigh-high leather boots and a diamond belly chain that grabbed eyeballs.

Riri opted for a body chain, Fendi crop top, tie-dye coat, blue-coloured jeans, and Tom Ford snakeskin sandals when she stepped out for the thrid time after her pregnancy announcement.

Rihanna wrapped up her baby bump in a peach-coloured leather mini dress paired with a faux fur overcoat. The look was completed with some chunky accessories and tied hair.

This woman knowsn the drill. Look at her! Riri draped a brooch from LACROIX around her neck. The gold cross, which features large gemstones, has a resale value of $5,500.

Rihanna showcased her baby bump in skintight Aqua Jumpsuit teamed up with a pastel trenchcoat at the Paris Fashion Week. She accessorised her look with a chunky pair of same-coloured goggles.

Rihanna aced her baby bump in this shimmery fit. She paired a shiny grey cut-out top with a long silver skirt. But, what caught our attention is the diamond belly chain which complemented her look.

