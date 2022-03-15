Last Updated:

Rihanna Is Taking Maternity Looks To The Next Level By Fashioning Baby Bump Accessories

Rihanna is taking maternity looks to next level by fashioning baby bump accessories. Here are some of the singer's best looks where she dressed like a pro.

Rihanna
1/7
Image: @fentybeauty/Instagram

Rihanna aced her baby bump in this shimmery fit. She paired a shiny grey cut-out top with a long silver skirt. But, what caught our attention is the diamond belly chain which complemented her look.

Rihanna
2/7
Image: @rihannaspregnancy/Instagram

Rihanna showcased her baby bump in skintight Aqua Jumpsuit teamed up with a pastel trenchcoat at the Paris Fashion Week. She accessorised her look with a chunky pair of same-coloured goggles. 

Rihanna
3/7
Image: @rihannaspregnancy/Instagram

This woman knowsn the drill. Look at her! Riri draped a brooch from LACROIX around her neck. The gold cross, which features large gemstones, has a resale value of $5,500.

Rihanna
4/7
Image: @wearclueofficial/Instagram

Rihanna wrapped up her baby bump in a peach-coloured leather mini dress paired with a faux fur overcoat. The look was completed with some chunky accessories and tied hair.

Rihanna
5/7
Image: @rihannaspregnancy/Instagram

Riri opted for a body chain, Fendi crop top, tie-dye coat, blue-coloured jeans, and Tom Ford snakeskin sandals when she stepped out for the thrid time after her pregnancy announcement.

Rihanna
6/7
Image: @briittoatila/Instagram

The singer showed off her baby bump in an all-leather outfit. The two-piece set has been paired with thigh-high leather boots and a diamond belly chain that grabbed eyeballs.

Rihanna
7/7
Image: @bestlady102/Instagram

At the fall 2022 Dior show, Rihanna accessorised her sheer look with a choker set and some long yet chunky chains.

