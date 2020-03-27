Rihanna Just Made A Comeback With PARTYNEXTDOOR And You Better 'Believe It'

With the world currently in crisis and most of the people stuck in quarantine, people are constantly searching for new modes of entertainment. With the most awaited film releases getting postponed, music tours getting cancelled, this year is turned out to be very disappointing for everyone. But amid this rain, a little rainbow came out when PARTYNEXTDOOR dropped his latest song.

Rihanna makes her comeback to music with PARTYNEXTDOOR

What is even more interesting about this new song is that it marks the long-awaited comeback of Rihanna. The comeback may not be as expected by fans. But even a collaboration is a ray of hope for the fans as they wait for Rihanna to drop a single. The rapper PARTYNEXTDOOR recently dropped a single from his latest album PartyMobile titled Believe It.

With Rihanna by his side, PARTYNEXTDOOR gave the fans an amazing R&B track with total 2000's vibe with the chorus backed by Riri. The song gave away major nostalgia vibes as it took the fans back to Rihanna's Umbrella era. Fans could hardly believe that they were listening to Rihanna after waiting for three years for a song from her. Believe It marks a return to music for both Rihanna and PARTYNEXTDOOR.

Rihanna's last album was Anti for which she worked closely with PND and he is also credited as a songwriter for two of the songs on that album. The last anyone heard of Rihanna's music was Lemon for which she collaborated with N.E.R.D. However, she was recently in the studio with The Neptunes working on her ninth album dubbed as R9 by the fans. Talking about the album with a leading magazine, she revealed that it will be a reggae but not a typical one.

Rihanna added that reggae always feels right to her and that it is in her blood. She said that it never leaves her no matter how far removed she is from that culture. She further confessed that even though she has explored various genres of music, it is time to go back to something that she has not really honed in on completely for a body of work.

