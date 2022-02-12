Rihanna Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Flaunting Baby Bump After Announcing Pregnancy

Pop sensation Rihanna has recently announced her pregnancy with beau A$AP Rocky by sharing a picture on her Instagram handle. The 33-year-old singer showed off her baby bump at the Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin party in Los Angeles! Riri stunned in a green-coloured chain top that was totally backless. The Diamond singer paired it with a purple pair of low rise pants of the same material. She kept her hair loose and showcased her purple drop earrings. The Savage X Fenty lingerie designer aced the loop with a matte red lip, along with a gold eye shadow.

A$AP, née Rakim Mayers also looked stylish as he matched his girlfriend's outfit. He wore a purple baseball jacket and tote bag, picking up on the neon green hue with his sneakers. Keeping it casual, he opted for a distressed jeans and a purple baseball cap.

'I feel a little chubby': Rihanna

While speaking to the People magazine, Rihanna said that she is enjoying ot having to worry about covering up her tummy, she feels a little chubby too. The singer added, "Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, ‘Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.’ But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform". A source close to the singer told People magazine that Rihanna is embracing all the changes her body is experiencing during pregnancy. Apart from embracing it, the singer has always celebrated pregnant women in her runway shows for Fenty.

Rihanna opens up about her pregnancy

Rihanna recently shared a picture of her baby bump, marking her first post featuring the baby bump on Instagram. The singer captioned the picture, along with photos from her and A$AP Rocky's pregnancy announcement earlier this week, "how the gang pulled up to black history month." Her friends from the industry quickly sent their love to the couple while eagerly waiting to welcome the newborn. Gigi Hadid, the supermodel, and a mother-of-one took to the comments section and showered Rihanna with love. She wrote, "Three angels “. Nicki Minaj dropped a string of heart emojis to show her support. An excited Lizzo wrote, “LETS GOOOOOOO ". Cara Delevingne also dropped heart emojis.

(Image: Instagram/@badgalriri)