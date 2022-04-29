Rihanna Marks First 'National Heroes Day' With Pics From 2021; 'What An Absolute Honour'

It was at the end of last year that Barbados became a republic, and Prime Minister Mia Mottley announced popular singer Rihanna as a national hero. On April 28, Barbados celebrates National Heroes Day, and Rihanna took to her social media account to share some glimpses from the 2021 ceremony as she marked the special day as the National Hero of Barbados for the first time. Several fans and followers took to the comments section of the post and cheered for the Umbrella singer.

Barbados celebrates National Heroes Day

A day after Barbados National Heroes Day, Rihanna took to her Instagram account and mentioned what an 'absolute honor' it was for her to be in the midst of some of the greatest men and women of Barbados. She shared throwback pictures from the 2021 ceremony, in which she was named the national hero of Barbados and penned down a heartfelt caption as she thanked the President, Prime Minister and others. She mentioned she would 'forever cherish' the memories she has made and will continue to represent her home, Barbados. She wrote-

"My very first #NationalHeroesDay as a National Hero of my country Barbados! 🇧🇧🇧🇧🇧🇧 What an absolute honour to be amongst such great men and women who have come before me and held this title in commitment to our nation! I will forever cherish these memories and continue to represent the Bajan people and my home Barbados to the fullest!! Love and gratitude to both The Prime Minister, The Honorable Mia Amor Mottley and our President, Her Excellency The Most Honorable Dame Sandra Mason for trusting me with this honour!"

According to a report by AP, the singer received the title of National Hero of Barbados and thanked the people of her country and the Prime Minister for the honour. She mentioned it was a day she would 'ever forget'. The singer who spent her childhood in Barbados went on to say, "This is a day that I will never, ever forget. Nothing, nothing compares to being recognized in the soil that you grew in."

Rihanna is currently making headlines for her top-notch pregnancy fashion choices. She announced her pregnancy with her beau and rapper ASAP Rocky at the beginning of the year and often shares pictures of her out-of-the-box looks. Every new look of the celebrity becomes viral on social media, and fans pour in heaps of love for the mom-to-be.

Image: Instagram/@badgalriri