Rihanna On Being Perceived As A Bossy Woman: 'I Have Been This Way All My Life'

Rihanna, recently in an interview following her Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show performance, talked about the stakes involved in her performance at the event and taking the center stage for a live show after seven years. The singer-songwriter also addressed how she is perceived to be “bossy” and owns it.

While giving an interview during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show's press conference, Rihanna was asked about how women have a certain nervousness about being bossy, and how Rihanna manages to seem like she knows when to take control of the situation.

Rihanna, in her reply, said that she doesn’t mind being 'bossy'. She also added that she has been 'bossy' throughout her life. The singer-songwriter also expressed her gratitude to everyone who worked to make her live performance great.

“I have been bossy all my life. Ever since I was a little girl, but [this performance] is riding on me, you know? There are a lot of people who are a part of this show, and huge part of the reason why this show’s gonna be as incredible as it is, and I couldn’t have done it without them.”

Rihanna on being constantly involved with her work

Rihanna also spoke about her involvement in her work. She said that she is always putting in the work behind everything she is attached to, whether it’s the Super Bowl or her makeup brand. She also added that she is the kind of girl "who’s going to talk about everything."

Rihanna’s streaming numbers up by 640%

Rihanna recently performed at the Super Bowl, but she did not get paid for it. Artists historically do not get paid for performing at the Super Bowl as they get intense exposure. After Rihanna’s performance at the event, her music streams went up by 640%.

According to her streaming data on Spotify, observed between February 5th and February 12th, her song ‘B***h Better Have My Money’ was streamed 2,600 per cent more than its previous rate of streaming.