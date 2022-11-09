Rihanna Opens Up On Her 'trippy' Parenting Journey After Welcoming 1st Kid With ASAP Rocky

Rihanna opened up about embracing motherhood after welcoming her first child, a baby boy, with boyfriend ASAP Rocky earlier this year. The Umbrella crooner called parenthood a 'wild and trippy' ride, further describing the surreal feeling that comes with nurturing a soul. Rihanna and ASAP Rocky announced they were expecting their first child in January, welcoming the baby boy in May. The duo has not yet disclosed his name.

Rihanna details her motherhood journey after welcoming 1st child with ASAP Rocky

At the premiere of her ‘Savage x Fenty Show Vol 4’ lingerie show, the singer told Access Hollywood, "The beginning is like you’re tripping acid every day. It’s wild, trippy as hell." Talking about embracing her little one, she added, "You look at him and he’s yours, but he’s a stranger and you’re learning him as he’s learning you and learning the world. When he looks at me in my eyes, my whole soul … I can’t tell if it’s cold or hot."

In another recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Rihanna shared that her child is the 'happiest baby', whose smile makes all her worries go away. "He is the happiest baby. No matter what you’re doing or what you’re feeling, when he smiles at you everything else just goes away. It’s the best," she told the outlet.

Rihanna says it's insane and epic' to be a new mom

Talking to Vogue, Rihanna shared that she's pumped to resume work at the studio as well as prepare for her upcoming Super Bowl performance. The singer also teased that it's 'lovely' to have stepped into the new role as a mother. "Everything right now is firing off. I’m excited. It’s getting me super motivated, super energized to do new things, to create, and I’m back in the studio and now we’re going to be back on stage for the Super Bowl. Which is just crazy that I even agreed to that, but I am, and I’m excited. Of course, being a new mom is insane. It is lovely. It is epic, honestly," she said.

On the work front, Rihanna is set to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show early next year. The singer shared a picture of an NFL-branded football on her Instagram to confirm the same.

(Image: @badgalriri/Instagram)