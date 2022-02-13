Rihanna Opens Up On How Her Fashion Choices Have Changed Since Being Pregnant; 'it's Fun'

After making the entire world groove to her tracks, Rihanna is now enjoying her pregnancy phase. The singer announced her pregnancy last month and has been giving away major maternity fashion goals ever since. The singer, who was last seen flaunting her baby bump in a green top at the Fenty Beauty Universe Event, recently opened up about how pregnancy has impacted her fashion choices.

In a recent chat with People at the event, the 33-year-old singer, who is expecting her first baby with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, revealed how she has been embracing the good and bad with her pregnancy. The singer said it is fun but challenging to play with fashion while having a baby bump. However, the singer revealed she is not only liking but also enjoying it.

"I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy," the singer said. She added, "If I feel a little chubby, it's like, whatever! It's a baby!"

Rihanna reveals fashion makes her feel confident during pregnancy

Further in the chat, the A Girl Like Me singer revealed how fashion helps in boosting her confidence during pregnancy. The singer revealed at times she feels like resting on the couch all day. But, dressing up and putting on a little makeup makes her want to go out. She further mentioned how a person tends to feel good when they look good and it helps her get up from the couch.

"Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, 'Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.' But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform." "You put some clothes on and it's like, when you look good, you feel good," she added.

Last month, Rihanna announced her pregnancy with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky by stepping out on the streets of New York City. She flaunted her baby bump while wearing a half unbuttoned long pink coloured jacket. Later, she took to her Instagram handle to share some more pictures of her embracing her baby bump. Sharing the series of photos, the singer wrote, "how the gang pulled up to black history month." Many of her industry fans congratulated her and A$AP Rocky.

Image: Instagram/@badgalriri