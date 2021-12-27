Rihanna Pays Tribute To Late Cousin Who Was Murdered In Barbados Four Years Ago

Singer Rihanna took to her Instagram account and paid tribute to her late cousin as she shared some unseen pictures of herself with him. Her cousin, Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne was murdered four years ago at the age of 21 in Barbados. A number of fans and followers headed to the comments section of the post and showered love on Umbrella singer.

Rihanna pays tribute to late cousin with unseen pictures on Instagram

Rihanna headed to her Instagram account and posted several pictures in a slide show as she expressed that she misses her late cousin. She uploaded two solo pictures of him and also shared glimpses of the times the duo spent together. In a number of images, the duo was seen planting a kiss on the other's cheek. The singer posted the pictures and wrote, "miss you and dat smile cuz. #Tavon." Alleyne was shot by a still unidentified man in Barbados several times. The shooter then fled the crime scene, and Alleyne passed away at the hospital after he succumbed to his injuries.

Rihanna shared the unfortunate news with her fans in 2017 as she mourned the loss of Alleyne. She shared a few pictures o social media and wrote, "RIP cousin... can't believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man! 😢🙏🏿❤ #endgunviolence"

Rihanna was recently named the national hero of Barbados after it was declared a republic by Prime Minister Mia Mottley. The singer was honoured at the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony on November 30. Mottley wished for Rihanna to continue to bring honour and pride to the nation with her work. According to AP, Mottley added, "May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honour to your nation by your words, by your action, and to do credit wherever you shall go. God bless you, my dear."

The singer is active on social media and often shared glimpses of her life with her fans and followers on Instagram. She recently became the talk of the town after fans began to speculate if she was pregnant. However, the singer shut down the rumours in her very own style as screenshots of her reply to a netizen in her DMs began to do the rounds. The Diamonds singer put the rumours to rest as she replied to an individual who asked if they could come to her baby shower. The message read “Can I come to your baby shower, sis!? True or not, your babies are going to be beautiful”. Rihanna replied, “Haaaaa! Stawwwp! You ain’t come to the first 10 baby showers!”.

Image: Instagram/@badgalriri