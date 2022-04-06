Rihanna Pens Heartfelt Note On Her Mom's Bday; 'Motherhood Unlocked New Level Of Respect'

Veteran singer and entrepreneur Rihanna took the internet by storm recently after she announced the news of her pregnancy. Rihanna is anticipating her firstborn with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The couple made the announcement regarding the same after they were spotted together on January 31 while taking a stroll on the streets. The Diamonds fame has been dominating the headlines since then by keeping her maternity styling game on point.

Rihanna wishes her mom 'Happy Birthday' with a heartfelt note

Amidst the joy of pregnancy, the singer had yet another reason to celebrate as she, on Wednesday, marked her mother Monica Braithwaite's birthday. Rihanna took to her Instagram handle and dropped an adorable throwback pic featuring her mother. The picture sees Rihanna as a little girl standing next to her mother at a church, while the latter can be seen sitting on a bench. The mother-daughter duo were twinning as they both wore white ruffled dresses.

Rihanna even penned a heartfelt note for her mother which read, "Today is my Queen’s birthday!!! Being on the verge of motherhood, unlocked new levels of love and respect I have for my mommy in a way that I could never explain!" The Umbrella fame continued, "She’s the true MVP and I wanna give her her flowers every second I can! Love you mumzzzz!!! Happy Birthday! We gon celebrate on da link up!"

Rihanna opens up on the type of mother she wants to become

Recently, in an interview with Elle, the singer confirmed that she is already in her third trimester. Rihanna even mentioned the type of mom she believes she will be and it has a connection to the show, Real Housewives. Sharing her views on the same, Rihanna revealed that the best advice she has received till now is to sleep because she won't be able to get that perfect sleep later. The pop star also stated that she needs to work on that before it's a thing of the past.

Rihanna makes debut on Forbes Millionaire List

Thanks to the constant hard work and dedication she exhibited toward her beauty brand Fenty Beauty, the 34-year-old singer has now become the first billionaire of her home country, Barbados. Forbes has released its annual list of billionaires and pop star Rihanna has made her debut in the same and she is ranked 1,729 on the list.

Image: Instagram/@blckout.tv