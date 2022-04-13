Rihanna Reveals How ASAP Rocky Managed To Get Out Of 'friend Zone'; 'It's More Than Love'

Singer Rihanna, who recently announced her pregnancy, went candid about her serious relationship with the 33-year-old rapper, ASAP Rocky and revealed how it took her some time to establish a true bond with him. She even shed light on how it was not easy for people to get out of her friend zone but the rapper easily managed to do so.

A while ago, Rihanna also opened up about embracing her changing body during pregnancy and stated that she was hoping that they were able to redefine what's considered 'decent' for pregnant women and affirmed that she was not ashamed of how her body was doing incredible things.

Rihanna gets candid about her relationship with ASAP Rocky

According to Vogue, Rihanna talked about her romance with rapper ASAP Rocky and revealed how he got out of her friend zone while stating how he grabbed her buttocks on stage. She even mentioned that it was not easy for people to get them out of her friend zone. She said, "People don't get out of the friend zone very easily with me. And I certainly took a while to get over how much I know him and how much he knows me, because we also know how much trouble we can land each other in."

While stating how the rapper grabbed her back on stage, she even revealed how her manager was shocked to see the same, she added, "He grabbed my a** on stage. That was not part of the rehearsal! … I was like, What are you doing!? My manager was like, Oh, God, she must like this guy a little bit. She never lets this s— slide."

Furthermore, she even revealed how ASAP Rocky became her family during the time they spent together in the lockdown as they embarked on their journey from Los Angeles to New York for their tour. On the other hand, Rihanna also stated how similar she was to her mother in observing people.

"My mother has a really good read on people. She observes first and then she'll move slowly. I guess I'm like that too. There are some guys that I've dated that she won't even look at to this day. But she was charmed by him from the jump," she added.

Singer and entrepreneur Rihanna took the internet by storm recently after she announced the news of her pregnancy. Rihanna is anticipating her firstborn with boyfriend rapper A$AP Rocky. The news of Rihanna's pregnancy started doing rounds after the couple was spotted taking a stroll together on January 31.

Image: Instagram/@badgalriri