Rihanna Shares Baby Bump Pic First Time On Social Media After Announcing Pregnancy

After several viral pictures confirmed singer Rihanna’s pregnancy with ASAP Rocky, the songstress posted an official picture on Instagram. Earlier this week, Rihanna had stepped out with her boyfriend to announce her pregnancy while flaunting her baby bump. Now, on February 3, she shared a new picture of her baby bump, marking her first post featuring the baby bump on Instagram.

The post also featured various other pictures of the couple from their recent outing where they had announced the pregnancy. In the pictures, the 33-year-old Fenty beauty founder can be seen lifting up a football jersey to reveal her growing belly, letting her long, curly hair cascade over her shoulders as she lovingly stares at her bump. In the following pictures, the singer was seen wearing a pink top with jeans along with long leather gloves, as they had stepped out in New York to grab dinner for A$AP who was working in the recording studio.

Rihanna shares first post after announcing pregnancy

The singer captioned the picture, along with photos from her and A$AP Rocky's pregnancy announcement earlier this week, "how the gang pulled up to black history month." Her friends from the industry quickly sent their love to the couple while eagerly waiting to welcome the newborn. Gigi Hadid, the supermodel, and a mother-of-one took to the comments section and showered Rihanna with love. She wrote, " three angels “. Nicki Minaj dropped a string of heart emojis to show her support. An excited Lizzo wrote, “LETS GOOOOOOO ". Cara Delevingne also dropped heart emojis.

A source close to the singer told People magazine that Rihanna is embracing all the changes her body is experiencing during pregnancy. Apart from embracing it, the singer has always celebrated pregnant women in her runway shows for Fenty. According to People, ever since Rihanna and A$AP Rocky began dating, the latter has doted on the Unfaithful singer. While many tried to sweep Rihanna off her feet, only Rocky managed to do it. He is extremely romantic for his lady love and sends her rooms full of flowers all the time. The relationship has also changed Rihanna as she has never felt like this before.

IMAGE: Instagram/BadgalRiri