Rihanna To Officially Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show 2023 In February; Details Inside

The Super Bowl is among the most exciting events on the American sports calendar. The star performances at the American football league event’s half-time create a massive buzz among the audience every year. Ahead of the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, while the fans eagerly await to learn more about the lineup of performers, it was recently revealed that noted singer Rihanna will be headlining the event. Here’s all you need to know about the much-awaited Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show 2023.

Rihanna to perform at Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show 2023

Amid massive speculations about Rihanna headlining the much-anticipated Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, the singer herself confirmed the same by hinting at it through her latest social media post. Rihanna recently took to her official Instagram handle and posted a picture of the NFL-branded football.

On the other hand, as per Variety, singer Jay-Z also made an official announcement about the same and stated that Rihanna is a generational talent and a woman of humble beginnings who surpassed expectations at every turn. Stating further, he mentioned how she’s a self-made woman in business and entertainment.

The statement read, “Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”

Meanwhile, Seth Dudowsky, NFL’s head of music, issued a statement welcoming the singer to the event and adding how Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. “We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage. Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance,” stated Dudowsky.

Apart from Rihanna, Past Super Bowl Halftime Show will also include performances by artists namely the Weeknd, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Prince, Madonna and more.

Image: AP