Rihanna’s Brand 'Fenty' Suspends Sales For ‘Blackout Tuesday’; Issues Statements

It was recently reported that singer-songwriter Rihanna has paused all her fashion and beauty companies for the day, standing in solidarity with Blackout Tuesday, an initiative that protests police brutality and the aberrant murder of George Floyd. To announce the same, Rihanna took to her Twitter handle and shared a picture of a black square as part of the Blackout Tuesday social media campaign, in response to the ongoing protests. With the picture shared, Rihanna mentioned that her companies will not buy, nor sell any goods. Take a look at the tweet:

Recently, her beauty brand Fenty shared a blackout picture on Instagram. With the picture shared, the officials at Fenty wrote: "FENTY as a brand was created to elevate beauty, power and freedom! At this very moment racists are attempting to rip those values away from black people and we will NOT stand by and let that happen. We are too powerful, creative and resilient.

In support of the black community, we will be donating funds to Color of Change and Movement for Black Lives. We ask you to speak up, stand up, and pull up against racism and discrimination in all forms.". Take a look:

Hollywood is enraged

Hollywood celebrities have been raising their voice against the tragic death of George Floyd and the latest star to join the club is Lady Gaga. The pop diva went the extra mile to support the voices against racism, as the singer took to her Twitter handle to announce that she will be ‘giving over’ her Instagram account to a social organisation to ‘amplify’ their voices against racism.

With the tweet, Lady Gaga also shared resistance pictures. Recently, George Clooney penned an essay to a leading news organisation in the west, in which he spoke about the need for a ‘systematic change’ of law enforcement, criminal justice and political leadership in the US.

George Floyd's death

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died in Minneapolis earlier last week. As per reports, Floyd was arrested by the local police for unspecified charges on May 26. A tussle is said to have broken out between George Floyd and the police officials, which resulted in Floyd’s death after being subdued for several minutes by an officer. In a video that went viral on the internet, the officer was seen pressing his knee against Floyd's neck who was seen gasping for air before turning motionless.

George Floyd's death has triggered mass unrest in various parts of the US. As per reports, police officer Derek Chauvin and three other officers - Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng - were later fired by the Minneapolis Police Department. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

