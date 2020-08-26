Riley Gale Passes Away At The Age Of 34; Power Trip Members Issue A Note

In a shocking state of events, the lead vocalist of Power Trip Band, Riley Gale passed away at the age of 34. The news of Riley Gale’s demise was confirmed by the members of Power Band, who took to their Twitter handle to mourn the singer’s loss. However, the cause of Riley's death is still kept under wraps.

Power Trip issues a note

In the joint note shared on the official Twitter handle of Power Band, the members of the metal group remembered Riley as a 'friend, brother and a son'. More so, the note said that Riley was a larger-than-life rockstar and a humble and a giving friend. Adding to the same, the members of the group, in their note, mentioned that Riley touched many lives through his lyrics and treated everyone he met as a friend.

Power Trip band members also asked their fans to respect their privacy during this time and requested them to ‘remember’ him. More so, they requested fans to donate to the Dallas Hope Charities. Take a look at the note posted:

Fans mourn Riley's loss:

He was the kindest dude. He didn’t have to wait for me. He didn’t have to retake this photo to try getting more light. He didn’t have to hangout after the show to meet fans. But he did because he was that kind of guy. I’m devastated. RIP. pic.twitter.com/YF0r8Gy7VC — Jeremy (@thisisjeremyzap) August 26, 2020

He used his voice, status, & actions to strike against oppression in a music community too used to complacency & toxic masculinity. We could all take a lesson from how he held himself & do better, no matter how we are doing now. Thank you for yr care, yr work wont be forgotten. — vile creature (@vilecreature666) August 26, 2020

Riley... you treated everyone in RO with nothin but respect. Im bummed we’ll never be able to tour together like we all wanted to. Still have the note you left me when I slept in the van at your place... Rest In Peace man ðŸŒ¹ðŸŒ¹ðŸŒ¹ pic.twitter.com/zK4UgjtANY — Charlie (@carlitosxguey) August 26, 2020

All about Riley

Besides being known for his chartbuster songs, Riley Gale was one of the few singers who crafted politically charged lyrics and was known for his fearlessly outspoken statements to the press and on social media. More so, the singer, through his songs, has called out issues like women empowerment and toxic masculinity several times. Riley was a member of Power Trip since the band's inception in 2008. His most famous albums include 2013's Manifest Decimation and 2017's Nightmare Logic.

(Image credits: Section H8)

