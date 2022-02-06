RIP Lata Mangeshkar: List Of Highest National And International Honours Awarded To Singer

Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday at the age of 92 and fans and celebrities mourn her irreparable loss on social media. Her music inspired millions and was loved by many, and she brought pride to the country through her work. Apart from receiving national honours, she was also hailed for her talent internationally and bagged several global awards and recognitions as well.

Lata Mangeshkar's International Accolades

Platinum Disc of EMI London

Receiving this award made the iconic singer the only Asian to be awarded the honour of the Platinum Disc of EMI London.

Guinness Book of World Records

Over the many years of her incredible career, Mangeshkar recorded more than 30,000 songs in multiple languages. She is now listed in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the most recorded artist in the world. She has recorded songs in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and many more.

Officier de la Legion d’Honneur (Officer of the Legion of Honour)

The legendary was conferred with the Officier de la Legion d’Honneur (Officer of the Legion of Honour) in 2009. The title is the highest civilian award in France and can be awarded to a citizen and a foreigner as well. According to a report by India Today, the award was presented to the singer by the French Ambassador to India Gerome Bonnfont.

Lata Mangeshkar's National Awards

Padma Bhushan Award

The late Lata Mangeshkar was a recipient of the prestigious Padma Bhushan award in 1969. This award is the third-highest civilian award in the country.

National Film Awards

The iconic singer received the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer three times and proved she truly is the 'Nightingale of India'. In 1973 she won the award for her songs in the film Parichay. She then won the award in 1975 for Kora Kagaz and in 1991 for her songs in Lekin.

Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Lata Didi also received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989, which is the country's highest award in the field of cinema. It is organized by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and is conducted once a year.

Padma Vibhushan

Lata Mangeshkar was also the recipient of the second-highest civilian award, Padma Vibhushan in 1999. She was conferred with the honour for her tremendous work in the field of music.

Bharat Ratna

She also received Bharat Ratna Award in 2001, which is the highest civilian award in India. This was one of the singer's most recent national honours before her sad demise on February 6.

#RIPLataDidi | When legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was awarded Bharat Ratna in 2001; Watch https://t.co/qtBjqOFUR8 — Republic (@republic) February 6, 2022

Image: Twitter/@republic, PTI