RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Mumbai Police Pays Tribute Through Art; 'SA RE GA MA Has Ended'

The nation woke up to the saddening news of the Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar, passing away at the age of 92 on Sunday, February 6. The music maestro died due to multiple organ failure, as informed by her sister Usha Mangeshkar and doctors treating her. The singer had been undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital for the past couple of weeks for pneumonia after having tested positive for COVID-19. She was put on ventilator support after her health deteriorated.

Condolences have been pouring in from various eminent personalities across the globe, as they remember the trailblazing icon who has immortalised herself through her memorable tracks. Even Mumbai Police paid homage to 'Lata Didi' in their own special way, quipping how "The Sa Re Ga Ma has ended".

Mumbai Police pays tribute to singer Lata Mangeshkar

Taking to their social media handles on Sunday, Mumbai Police shared a beautiful artwork of the singer, which had "THE SA RE GA MA HAS ENDED" written alongside it.

In the caption, they mentioned how the glory of Indian music has also gone along with her. "Lata Ji, Aap chali gayin hain, noor chala gaya hai... Rest In Peace #EkPyaarKaNagmaLata", they wrote. Take a look.

Replying to the sweet tribute, many fans quipped that the country has lost its voice today, and her demise has marked the end of a golden era. "India has lost its voice today. The loss of Lata didi is the end of a golden era. But her immortal voice will be with us forever. Naman. ऊं शांति", one user wrote. Another mentioned, "SA RE GAMA has ended but it continues to vibrate in our ears for the end of time. RIP Lataji".

Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains have been brought at her Peddar Road residence, from the Breach Candy Hospital. Her last rites are slated to be held at Shivaji Park on Sunday evening.

