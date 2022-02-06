The 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday, February 6. Condolences have been pouring in from eminent personalities across the globe as they remember the 'Melody Queen', who has immortalised herself through the tracks that took the music fraternity to newer heights. Despite having a glorious stint for close to 80 years, the singer maintained that she'll never be up close and personal about her life in an autobiography.

In a conversation with Film Companion in 2017, she spoke about the reasons behind this decision, quipping how an autobiography would inadvertently upset some people by shedding light on the true facets of her journey. She also mentioned that her life and journey is only for her to know and she shouldn't have to tell the world about it.

Lata Mangeshkar on why she never wanted to pen an autobiography

In the interview, she maintained that in her 75 year-long journey in the industry, many people have 'treated her badly'. With an autobiography stating anecdotes and personal instances that transpired in her life, the singer quipped it would end up 'upsetting a lot of people'.

She further mentioned how writing something not so pleasing about those who are no more 'didn't feel right', and if she couldn't pen the truth, she would end up not being honest. She further echoed a statement by Balasaheb Thackeray, which stated that he'd never pen an autobiography as it ends up lying in people's cupboards gathering dust. She stated that she strongly agreed with it and didn't find any reason to share her life with the world.

Born on September 28, 1929, Lata began her career in the year 1942 at the young age of 13. She has recorded songs in over 36 Indian and foreign languages. Some of her popular songs are Aisa Des Hai Mera, Lag Jaa Gale, Mere Mitwa Mere Meet Re, Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai, Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara, Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi.

(IMAGE: ANI)