'RKB' Music Video Out; Here's What Netizens Have To Say About New Song

Music composer Deep Verma has released the official music video of his new track RKB. The song has been sung by Indian Idol fame singer Aditi Paul and stars Priyanka Kumari and Aekansh Vats as the lead protagonists.

The song has been described as a raga-based pop song, that stands out in today's time of remakes and remixes. Continue reading to know what netizens had to say about the RKB music video.

RKB music video set in different worlds

RKB's music video explores a supernatural world where the protagonist is on a quest to search for her lost beloved, manipulating time travel and a magical motif for her pursuit. To get him back, she must travel to different worlds and search for him in every possible foreign land. The music is composed by Deep Verma and Aditi Paul has lent her voice for the song. As the music video of RKB was released, netizens praised the melodious track.

One user wrote that the song was soulful while another user wrote that they were listening to the song on loop. See some more comments from netizens below:

Talking about their latest song, the makers of RKB shared said in a statement, "We want to build a story on the freshness and originality of our song, RKB, capitalising on the fact that since remakes and remixes have dominated the Hindi films music culture, this song is a fresh breeze of air. This, in fact, was our genuine and sincere intention while making RKB-to make something that sounds fresh, original, melodious and meaningful."

(Image: @dbzdwg/Instagram)