Rob Riggle Accuses Estranged Wife Tiffany Of Planting Hidden Camera And Stealing Money

Actor Rob Riggles recently claimed that his estranged wife has been spying on him through a hidden camera and has also accused her of stealing his cash. In a report by TMZ, it is revealed that Riggle has stated in some legal documents that he was being spied on and hacked by Rob Riggle's wife, Tiffany.

Rob Riggle has claimed in the document that $28,000 went missing from his home office and he confronted Tiffany about it. She denied having any knowledge of the money. Riggle also accused Tiffany of hacking his Apple account and downloading his personal data like emails, contacts photos etc. He said that he felt like he was being watched and also felt strange when Tiffany knew things from his personal conversation with his girlfriend or anyone else in his home office.

Riggle said that he planted false information with the help of his girlfriend and he claimed that his doubts were confirmed. He said in the documents that in April he had his house swept for devices and that he found a camera installed in a smoke detector. Riggle also added that in the videos captured by the hidden camera, there was a video that showed Tiffany as she climbed on a stair to install the camera. He said that there was also a video where she can be seen counting notes, which he suspects are the missing $28,000. A temporary restraining order has been put on Tiffany according to Rob Riggle's claims.

Rob Riggle’s divorce

Previously it was reported that Rob Riggle filed for divorce in October 2020 and stated that the reason for the divorce was irreconcilable differences. They got married in 1999 and were together in a marriage for 21 years. The pair asked for joint custody of their children, Abigail and George.

On the work front

Rob Riggle is best known for his work on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show as a correspondent. He has also appeared in famous movies like The Hangover, Furry Vengeance, Dumb and Dumber To, Night School, and many more. He has also been a part of many TV series like The Office, Modern Family, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and many more.

IMAGE: ROB RIGGLE/INSTAGRAM

