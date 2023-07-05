Last Updated:

Roger Federer, BTS Jin: Celebs Who Collaborated With Coldplay On Stage

Roger Federer recently joined the band Coldplay on stage. However, this is not the first time the band has invited a special guest at their show.

Anjali Negi
Coldplay
Image: Twitter

Roger Federer recently joined the band Coldplay on the stage. The tennis legend was at the group's Zurich concert and sang a few songs with them. 

Coldplay
Image: Twitter

Coldplay is known to bring out various guests at their concerts. Earlier, the band collabed with Ariana Grande on stage. 

Coldplay
Image: Twitter

When Coldplay was invited to headline the Superbowl Halftime, they invited Beyonce and Bruno Mars to share the stage with them, making it one of the most popular Superbowl performances of all time. 

Coldplay
Image: Twitter

The group's frontman Chris Martin also performed with Ed Sheeran at one of their concert. 

Coldplay
Image: Twitter

Additionally, rapper Jay-Z joined Coldplay for their performance at Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in 2012. 

Coldplay
Image: Twitter

Rihanna collabed with Coldplay on their song Princess of China. The singer then was invited as the surprise guest at one of the band's concerts. 

Coldplay
Image: Twitter

Coldplay brought out Billie Eillish for their performance of Fix You at the Global Citizen live set in New York City. 

Coldplay
Image: Twitter

Coldplay is good friends with the boy band BTS. They collabed with the group for My Universe and then with member, Jin for his solo song The Astronaut. They later invited him to perform at the concert.

Coldplay
Image: Twitter

Coldplay and Selena Gomez collaborated for Let Somebody Go. They performed it live on The Late Late Show. 

