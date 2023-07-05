Roger Federer, BTS Jin: Celebs Who Collaborated With Coldplay On Stage

Quick links:
Roger Federer recently joined the band Coldplay on the stage. The tennis legend was at the group's Zurich concert and sang a few songs with them.
Coldplay is known to bring out various guests at their concerts. Earlier, the band collabed with Ariana Grande on stage.
When Coldplay was invited to headline the Superbowl Halftime, they invited Beyonce and Bruno Mars to share the stage with them, making it one of the most popular Superbowl performances of all time.
Additionally, rapper Jay-Z joined Coldplay for their performance at Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in 2012.
Rihanna collabed with Coldplay on their song Princess of China. The singer then was invited as the surprise guest at one of the band's concerts.
Coldplay brought out Billie Eillish for their performance of Fix You at the Global Citizen live set in New York City.
Coldplay is good friends with the boy band BTS. They collabed with the group for My Universe and then with member, Jin for his solo song The Astronaut. They later invited him to perform at the concert.