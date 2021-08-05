Rolling Stones Star Charlie Watts Drops Out Of US Tour Following Emergency Operation

Rolling Stones star Charlie Watts has reportedly been forced to withdraw from the band’s tour to the US after having an emergency operation. According to The Sun, the 80-year-old old drummer underwent a “successful procedure” in London after a routine check-up, highlighted a problem. While speaking to the media outlet, he said, “For once, my timing has been a little off."

Now, Watts will take several weeks to recover. He will be sitting out the Stones’ No Filter tour of the states, which is due to kick off in September. Drummer and friend of the band, Steve Jordan, will stand in for him before Watts plan to rejoin his bandmates later in the year. As per reports, the band hopes to have him back for their 60th-anniversary celebrations in 2022, when they will release their first album of original songs in 17 years.

Watts reportedly said that he is working hard to get fully fit but he also accepted on the advice of the experts that this takes a while. He said that after all the disappointment with delays to the tour caused by the pandemic, he really doesn’t want the Stones fans in the States to have another postponement or cancellation. “'I have therefore asked my great friend Steve Jordan to stand in for me,” Watts added.

Rolling Stones’ relaunch tour

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that the band had only announced the relaunch of the tour, derailed by the pandemic, last month, with the first performance in St. Louis on September 26. The opening night is then followed by rescheduled stops in Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Nashville, Minneapolis, Tampa, Dallas, Atlanta, Detroit and Austin. The band has even added three new dates, including the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on October 13, Los Angeles on October 17 at SoFi Stadium, and Las Vegas on November 6 at Allegiant Stadium.

The Rolling Stones formed in London in 1962 and have had the same four-piece lineup since 1993 when Ronnie Wood replaced bassist Bill Wyman. In the 1960s, the band was at the forefront of the British Invasion. They have sold more than 200 million records, with hits including Satisfaction, Street Fighting Man and You Can't Always Get What You Want. However, in recent years much of their income has come from touring.

