Rolling Stones Warn Trump Against Using Their Songs At Campaign Rallies

English rock band The Rolling Stones have warned US President Donald Trump against using their songs at his re-election campaign rallies. The Trump campaign used the song You Can't Always Get What You Want at a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last week, which was also used during the 2016 US elections.

The legal team of the rock band released a statement on June 27 saying it was working with the BMI, the music rights organisation, to stop the unauthorised used of their song. The Trump campaign has reportedly been notified by the BMI on behalf of The Rolling Stones over the unauthorised use of their songs, warning that further use will constitute a breach of its licensing agreement.

Cease and desist letter

Earlier this month, rock musician Tom Petty’s family issued a cease and desist letter to the Trump campaign over unauthorised use of his song ‘I Won't Back Down' at campaign rally in Tulsa. In a statement posted on Twitter, the family said that Trump was in no way authorised to use this song to further a campaign that “leaves too many Americans and common sense behind”.

“Both the late Tom Petty and his family firmly stand against racism and discrimination of any kind. Tom Petty would never want a song of his used for a campaign of hate. He liked to bring people together,” the letter read.

Tom died in October 2017 due to an accidental overdose after taking various painkillers. In the letter signed by Adria, Annakim, Dana and Jane Petty, the family said that Tom wrote this song for the underdog, for the common man and for everyone. It added that Trump neither represents the noble ideals of America or democracy.

“We would hate for fans that are marginalised by this administration to think we were complicit in this usage. Concurrently, we have issued an official cease and desist notice to the Trump campaign,” it said.

