Romantic Hindi Songs That Will Get You And Your Partner Grooving To Their Tunes

Romance is one of the most common genres in Bollywood. 2019 also accounts for some of the most romantic movies in Bollywood. Kabir Singh that released in 2019 is known to be one of the most popular movies in the genre of romance. Apart from movies, there were many songs this year that created an aura of romance and love around us. Let's have a look at the top 10 romantic songs of Bollywood.

Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage Hum (Kabir Singh)

The song belongs to Kabir Singh's album. It is sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Mithoon. It features Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor showing affection for each other.

Ve Maahi ( Kesari)

The song is from Kesari, released in 2019. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Asees Kaur. The music is given by Tanishk Bagchi. The movie is directed by Anurag Singh.

Tum Hi Aana (Marjaavan)

Tum Hi Aana is one of the popular songs of the movie Marjaavan. It is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and composed by Aditya Dev. The song is written by Kunaal Verma.

Tu Mila to Haina (De De Pyaar De)

Tu Mila to Haina song from the movie De De Pyaar De is a composition by Amaal Malik and is sung by Arijit Singh. The lyricist of the song is Kunaal Verma.

Ik Mulaqat (Dream Girl)

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl accounts for a beautiful romantic track Ik Mulaqaat. The singers of the song are Meet Bros ft. Altamash Faridi and Palak Mucchal. It is written by Shabbir Ahmed.

Kaise Hua (Kabir Singh)

Kaise Hua is a song from Kabir Singh again. It is sung by the singer Arijit Singh and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Chashni (Bharat)

Salman Khan starrer Bharat is one of the highest-grossing movies of 2019. The movie is widely appreciated for the chemistry between Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan. This romantic duo is featured in the song Chashni, which is sung by Vishal and Shekhar feat Abhijeet Shrivastav. The song is written by Irshad Kamil.

Photo Song (Luka Chuppi)

Photo Song is rendition for a Punjabi song with the same name. The song is from the movie Luka Chuppi. It is sung by Karan Sehmbi and written by Nirmaan.

Tere Bin (Simmba)

This composition is by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Asees Kaur, and Tanishk Bagchi. This song is written by Rashmi Virag for the movie Simmba.

Khairiyat (Chhichhore)

Khairiyat is from the movie Chhichhore. It is sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Pritam. The beautiful lyrics of the song are given by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

